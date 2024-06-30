Watch CBS News
Man shot dead after argument in North Hollywood

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A man was killed when a fight escalated into a shooting in North Hollywood on Sunday. 

It happened at around 12:50 p.m. in the 12400 block of Burbank Boulevard near Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators. 

They say that the victim, a 52-year-old man, got into some sort of argument with a man in between 30 and 40 years old, which soon escalated into the shooting. 

He was pronounced dead on scene. He has not yet been identified. 

The suspect was arrested at the scene, police said. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

