Man shot by rifle-yielding suspect in Van Nuys

By CBSLA Staff

A 30-year-old man was shot on Saturday in Van Nuys buy a man with a rifle.

The shooting occurred just after 2:40 p.m. on Saturday at the 6800 block of Peach Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but his condition is unknown at this moment. 

The man, who has not been identified, suffered gun shot wounds to his leg but fortunately is conscious and breathing, CBSLA has learned.

The suspect, described by authorities as a shirtless man, was seen running northbound on Peach Avenue. 

It's unclear at this moment if LAPD officers managed to arrest the suspect.  

First published on July 23, 2022 / 7:31 PM

