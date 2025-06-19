Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot by police during alleged burglary in East Hollywood

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

An alleged East Hollywood burglary suspect is in custody after being shot by police
An alleged East Hollywood burglary suspect is in custody after being shot by police 01:17

A man was fatally shot by police during an alleged burglary in East Hollywood Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to the 500 block of North Alexandria Avenue around 4:10 a.m. after receiving calls of a burglary that was in progress.

Officers found a man on the second floor of an apartment complex. He had entered an occupied apartment and armed himself with a knife, police said.

When officers tried to approach him, he allegedly began throwing planters at them. The LAPD said officers fired less-than-lethal rounds, but they had no effect on the man. As he kept approaching the officers, a shooting took place.

He was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene. The knife was recovered by police for evidence. No officers were injured during the incident. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.