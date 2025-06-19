Man fatally shot by police during alleged burglary in East Hollywood

An alleged East Hollywood burglary suspect is in custody after being shot by police

A man was fatally shot by police during an alleged burglary in East Hollywood Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to the 500 block of North Alexandria Avenue around 4:10 a.m. after receiving calls of a burglary that was in progress.

Officers found a man on the second floor of an apartment complex. He had entered an occupied apartment and armed himself with a knife, police said.

When officers tried to approach him, he allegedly began throwing planters at them. The LAPD said officers fired less-than-lethal rounds, but they had no effect on the man. As he kept approaching the officers, a shooting took place.

He was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene. The knife was recovered by police for evidence. No officers were injured during the incident.