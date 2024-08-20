Watch CBS News
Man shot by BB bun wielding suspect at Northridge gas station

By Dean Fioresi, Tina Patel

A man was wounded during a shooting at a Northridge gas station on Tuesday and police say that the suspect was armed with some sort of BB gun. 

The incident happened at around 6:20 a.m. at the Speedway gas station located in the 19300 block of Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but paramedics took the man to a nearby hospital in unknown condition after he was shot. 

Investigators have yet to locate a suspect, who they say was an adult man standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with a heavy build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and had a black handgun. He was last seen running northbound on Tampa Avenue on foot, police say. 

After further investigation, they determined that the weapon was actually a BB gun. 

As they continue their search for the suspect, police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at (818) 832-0633.

