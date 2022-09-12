Man shot and killed in Palmdale, shooter at large

A man was shot to death in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Avenue South around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.

The man died at the scene, Rodriguez said. His name has not yet been released.

A motive for the shooting was unknown. No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.