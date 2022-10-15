Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot and killed in Gardena

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Alex Biston's Saturday Weather Forecast (Oct. 14)
Alex Biston's Saturday Weather Forecast (Oct. 15) 03:11

A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.

There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 8:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.