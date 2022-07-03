Man shot and killed in Athens area; shooter still on the loose

A man was fatally shot in the Athens area near the 1000 block of West Imperial Highway on Saturday.

The shooter is still on the run and it's unclear at this moment if Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies have an idea who the suspect is.

Deputies originally received the report of the shooting at around 5:20 p.m., according to Deputy Veronica Fantom.

The victim was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. His name or age has not been released.

Sheriffs deputies are investigating what the motive may have been for the shooter.