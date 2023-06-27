Man shot and killed downtown Los Angeles near the Union Station

A man was killed in a shooting near Union Station in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning

Police responded to a shots fire call around 1:27 a.m. to Cesar Chavez Avenue and Alameda Street. When authorities arrived to the scene they found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshots wounds, according the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no suspect description. LAPD is investigating the incident.

