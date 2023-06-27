Man shot and killed downtown Los Angeles near the Union Station
A man was killed in a shooting near Union Station in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning
Police responded to a shots fire call around 1:27 a.m. to Cesar Chavez Avenue and Alameda Street. When authorities arrived to the scene they found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshots wounds, according the Los Angeles Police Department.
Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
There was no suspect description. LAPD is investigating the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.