Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot and killed downtown Los Angeles near the Union Station

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Deadly shooting investigation in Chinatown
Deadly shooting investigation in Chinatown 01:34

A man was killed in a shooting near Union Station in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning

Police responded to a shots fire call around 1:27 a.m. to Cesar Chavez Avenue and Alameda Street. When authorities arrived to the scene they found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshots wounds, according the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no suspect description. LAPD is investigating the incident.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 6:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.