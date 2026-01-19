Man severely injured by hit-and-run driver in San Fernando Valley

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who severely injured a skateboarder in the San Fernando Valley last week.

Investigators said the suspect struck a man in his 30s at around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, near the intersection of Norhoff Street and Lurline Avenue. Officers said the collision sent the skateboarder to the ground.

The suspect continued westbound on Norhoff Street, then made a U-turn and drove away. Officers said the victim sustained severe injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

LAPD officers released this photo of the suspect's vehicle. LAPD

Investigators said the suspect's vehicle has a patch of light gray paint on the front right fender, with white tape wrapped around the edges of both taillights and what appeared to be tinted rear windows.

LAPD also posted a video of the suspect's vehicle on their YouTube page.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the crash to contact LAPD at (818) 644-8025 or 1(877) 527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website at lacrimestoppers.org.

The city is offering $25,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.