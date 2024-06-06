Man sentenced for attacking women in their homes and hiking trails

A judge in Ventura County sentenced a 42-year-old man to spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him of several brutal attacks on hiking trails and homes scattered throughout Thousand Oaks and Oak Park.

Convicted felon Edgar Rodriguez Ruelas will serve the maximum sentence of at least 32 years to life plus an additional 21 years in state prison.

In May, a jury convicted him of five felony counts related to a set of attacks between June 2017 and March 2020:

One count of assault with intent to commit a forcible sex crime on a person under 18



Two counts of assault with intent to commit a forcible sex crime



One county of forcible sexual penetration by a foreign object

Assault with intent to commit a forcible sex crime during a residential burglary

The jury also agreed with the Ventura County District Attorney to add four special allegations to the charges:

Commit offense during a residential burglary with intent to commit a forcible sex crime

Victim was vulnerable

The manner in which the crime was carried out indicates planning, sophistication, or professionalism

Defendant has engaged in violent conduct

Prosecutors said that two of the attacks happened at the victims' homes after Ruelas walked through either unlocked or opened doors while they were asleep.

The three other assaults happened at hiking trails in Thousand Oaks and Oak Park. In one instance, Ruelas jumped out of a bush and attacked a 16-year-old girl.

Detectives tracked Ruelas down after a security camera captured the Ruelas' license plate leaving Oak Park about 23 minutes after the 16-year-old was attacked.