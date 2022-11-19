Watch CBS News
CBS News Los Angeles

Man robbed and shot in MacArthur park is in critical condition

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

LAPD investigating robbery, shooting in MacArthur Park
LAPD investigating robbery, shooting in MacArthur Park 00:42

A man robbed and shot outside of a MacArthur Park apartment complex is now reported to be in critical condition.

Police say two armed men approached the victim and stole three gold chains and a Rolex watch from the victim.

The wounded man was transported to the hospital, and his condition is now critical.

The suspects remain at large.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 11:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.