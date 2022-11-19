Man robbed and shot in MacArthur park is in critical condition
A man robbed and shot outside of a MacArthur Park apartment complex is now reported to be in critical condition.
Police say two armed men approached the victim and stole three gold chains and a Rolex watch from the victim.
The wounded man was transported to the hospital, and his condition is now critical.
The suspects remain at large.
