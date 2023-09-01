Man re-arrested after disabling ankle monitor, walking away from reentry program in LA

A man incarcerated at a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reentry program was re-arrested on Friday after disabling his ankle monitor and leaving the facility late Thursday evening.

Marcos Mejia California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

According to corrections officers, they received a tamper alert from the ankle monitor of 30-year-old Marcos Mejia, at around 10 p.m. on Thursday after he had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in Los Angeles.

He was located at around noon in Bell Gardens, and taken into custody, according to CDCR.

"He will be rehoused in a CDCR prison and his case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges," a statement said.

Mejia was received from Los Angeles County on May 23, 2014 to serve 12 years and four months for second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.