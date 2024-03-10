Man pointing BB gun at people in Chesterfield Square shot by police

A man who was allegedly pointing a firearm at people in the Chesterfield Square area on Sunday was shot and critically wounded by police on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 12:55 p.m. near 54th Street and Manhattan Place, when officers were dispatched to the are after receiving reports of an armed man in the area, according to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived to learn that the man, who has since been identified as Jose Robles, was pointing the gun at an unidentified person, which prompted someone to call 911.

Different units also arriving on scene spotted Robles a short distance away, still holding the gun. They said that they tried to get him to drop the weapon, but he refused their orders.

At some point officers opened fire, striking Robles.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say that the weapon that Robles was holding was a BB gun.

The incident is being investigated by LAPD's Force investigation Division.