Man opens fire inside Boyle Heights bar wounding 6 people

Authorities Sunday said six people were shot inside a bar in Boyle Heights.

The shooting occurred at the Holiday Bar in the 2400 block of Whittier Boulevard around 1 a.m. Sunday.

It was there that authorities say a male suspect was in an argument with a group of others when he opened fire inside the establishment. Six people were wounded; four men and two women.

Three victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition while three others self-transported.

The suspect, described as a 25-year-old Hispanic man, was taken into custody.