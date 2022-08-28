Watch CBS News
Man opens fire inside Boyle Heights bar wounding 6 people

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities Sunday said six people were shot inside a bar in Boyle Heights. 

The shooting occurred at the Holiday Bar in the 2400 block of Whittier Boulevard around 1 a.m. Sunday. 

It was there that authorities say a male suspect was in an argument with a group of others when he opened fire inside the establishment. Six people were wounded; four men and two women. 

Three victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition while three others self-transported. 

The suspect, described as a 25-year-old Hispanic man, was taken into custody. 

First published on August 28, 2022 / 8:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

