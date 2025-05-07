Man found murdered in North Hills home

Police continue to investigate the death of a 36-year-old man who was found stabbed to death inside a North Hills home Tuesday night.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at a residence at Lemona Avenue and Acre Street, near the Pacoima Wash around 9 p.m. A caller reported seeing blood in the hallway of a home where several people live.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds in the home. He has been identified as Christopher Wilson and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear whether Wilson was a resident of the house.

This is developing news, please check back for updates.