Man found murdered in North Hills home

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.
KCAL News

/ KCAL News

Police continue to investigate the death of a 36-year-old man who was found stabbed to death inside a North Hills home Tuesday night.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at a residence at Lemona Avenue and Acre Street, near the Pacoima Wash around 9 p.m. A caller reported seeing blood in the hallway of a home where several people live.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds in the home. He has been identified as Christopher Wilson and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear whether Wilson was a resident of the house.

This is developing news, please check back for updates.

