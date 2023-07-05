Man loses part of hand lighting fireworks in Koreatown

A man in his 20s reportedly lost a part of his hand while lighting fireworks in Koreatown on the 4th of July.

Firefighters and paramedics with Los Angeles Fire Department were dispatched to the 2600 block of South Catalina Street a little before 11:30 p.m. after learning of the injury.

While circumstances surrounding the incident are not immediately known, LAFD Public Information Officer Nicholas Prange said that the victim suffered a "reported extremity injury."

They did not provide further information.