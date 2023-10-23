Man lights American flag on fire outside of West Hills home; police investigating incident as hate crime

Police searching for man who lit American flag on fire outside of West Hills home

Authorities are searching for a man who was caught on camera lighting an American flag on fire outside of a West Hills home on Saturday.

The homeowner believes that her house was targeted specifically because she is Jewish, and also has a mezuzah, or an item to remind Jews of their obligation to God hung on her doorpost.

"We have in the front yard, a mezuzah, symbolizing that we're Jewish," said the homeowner. "I don't know if it has to do with that, but it has to do with some kind of hate."

As such, Los Angeles Police Department investigators have classified the incident as a hate crime as they search for the man who was seen on camera holding a lighter to the corner of an American flag hanging from the home.

The homeowner, who saw the fire burning via a doorbell camera, quickly called her neighbors who were able to remove the flag and put out the flames before it spread to the house.

"I can't believe that we're not safe in our homes," the woman said. "This is, like, America and I have American flag on. This is ridiculous."

She believes that he lives close enough to walk to her house, after she saw him walk by the house about 30 minutes prior to when he lit the flag on fire.

Investigators are working to identify the man, but did not provide any description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD investigators.