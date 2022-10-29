Man left in critical condition following stabbing in Anaheim
Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing Anaheim.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening, when a man was found suffering from a stab wound in the 2900 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and is said to be in critical condition.
There was no suspect information available.
