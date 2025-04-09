Watch CBS News
Man killed while trying to stop shoplifter in parking lot of South El Monte strip mall

A man was killed while he was trying to stop a shoplifter in the parking lot of a South El Monte strip mall on Wednesday afternoon. 

It happened at around 12:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of Durfee Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, but deputies say that the man was trying to stop a shoplifter when he was killed.

Paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. He has not yet been identified. 

Investigators did not provide any further information. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

