Man killed in traffic collision while exiting parked vehicle in Calabasas

One person was killed over the weekend in a collision in Calabasas.

The crash unfolded just before 2:40 p.m. Saturday near the 26400 block of Rondell Street. There, first responders arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Authorities say their preliminary investigation reveals that a vehicle entered a parking lot from Las Virgenes Road and accelerated uncontrollably, striking a parked car.

The victim of the parked vehicle was exiting at the time, and was pinned between both cars. He died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains unknown and is under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident was asked to call the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at (818) 878-1808.