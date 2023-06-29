Man killed in South LA shooting; search for suspect underway

A man was fatally shot in South Los Angeles on Wednesday, prompting an investigation and manhunt for the suspect.

The shooting happened a little before 11 a.m. near 87th Street and Figueroa Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area where they found a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Investigators have learned that the victim was driving through the area when he was shot, causing him to veer off the road and collide with a street sign. They arrived to find the vehicle after it had collided with a building.

There was no information provided on either a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators at (877) 527-3257.