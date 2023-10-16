Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in Duarte shooting; investigation underway

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Man killed in Duarte shooting; investigation underway
Man killed in Duarte shooting; investigation underway 01:04

A man was killed Monday morning in a shooting in Duarte.

The shooting occurred about 1:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Kellwil Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

"When deputies arrived they found the victim, a male, 30-35 years of age, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the upper torso," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tipsters may also use the website.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 10:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.