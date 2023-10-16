Man killed in Duarte shooting; investigation underway

A man was killed Monday morning in a shooting in Duarte.

The shooting occurred about 1:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Kellwil Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

"When deputies arrived they found the victim, a male, 30-35 years of age, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the upper torso," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tipsters may also use the website.