Man killed in Alhambra shooting

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Friday around 9:24 p.m., a man approximately 40-45 years old was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside his vehicle. 

Alhambra police responded to the intersection of South Almansor and East Bay streets where they found the man sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso. 

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available. Sheriff's homicide detectives are assisting Alhambra police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. 

April 8, 2023 / 7:05 AM

