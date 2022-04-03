Man killed after hit-and-run in Boyle Heights

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Boyle Height Saturday evening, which left one man dead.

The man, who investigators determine is between 40 and 50 years old, was said to be walking on the crosswalk at the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Esperanza Street, when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The crash was first reported just after 10 p.m., but when authorities arrived no suspect or vehicle were present and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Los Angeles Police Department officials disclosed that the vehicle reportedly involved in the hit-and-run is a Ford Fusion, though they did not have information on a year, model or color available.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call the LAPD's Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3746.