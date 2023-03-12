Man killed after hit-and-run driver slams into bus stop in Santa Fe Springs

A man was killed when a hit-and-run driver slammed into a bus stop in Santa Fe Springs on Saturday.

The crash is said to have occurred at around 4:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon at a bus stop located at the intersection of Shoemaker Avenue and Telegraph Road.

There was no information immediately available on either the victim or the suspected driver, who apparently fled from the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.