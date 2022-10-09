Man killed after car goes off side of 405 Freeway in Hawthorne

A man was killed after his car went over an embankment off the side of the 405 Freeway in Hawthorne Saturday evening.

According to California Highway Patrol officers, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. near the El Segundo Boulevard off-ramp on the northbound side of the freeway.

Authorities were made aware of the crash by a witness who reported a vehicle smoking in the bushes off the side of the freeway, where they found a man in his 30s.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

As a result, CHP officers issued a SigAlert for the area to close the off-ramp for an undetermined amount of time.