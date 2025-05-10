Man kidnapped during home invasion in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood

A man was kidnapped from his home in Cheviot Hills during a robbery early Saturday morning, police say.

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of Vicar Street, according to Los Angeles police.

They say that five armed suspects wearing masks broke into the home and possibly took the homeowner with them when they fled.

The man was found unharmed more than two hours later at a Circle K station in the 2100 block of Verdugo Boulevard in Glendale, about 20 miles away from his home, police said.

It's unclear what the suspects took from the home before fleeing.

No arrests have been reported by police.

Neighbors told CBS News Los Angeles that the family living in the home only moved in about a week ago.