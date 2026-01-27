Alleged copper wire theft in San Fernando Valley taken into custody after hours-long standoff in manhole

A man who hid inside a manhole for several hours after allegedly stealing copper wire in Chatsworth on Tuesday morning has been taken into custody.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 1:45 a.m. about individuals allegedly stealing copper wire from a manhole on the 20000 block of Germain Street.

By the time officers arrived, one suspect fled in a car, and another was taken into custody. One man refused to come out and he hid in the manhole. Authorities said the man was about 10 feet underground.

Due to safety concerns with the power lines, the LAPD did not enter the manhole and requested the assistance of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.