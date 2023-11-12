Man injured during fire at apartment building in Sherman Oaks
A man was hospitalized after being burned during a fire at an apartment building in Sherman Oaks late Sunday.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene, located in the 14000 block of Magnolia Boulevard, at around 7:45 p.m. after learning of the blaze.
The fire was contained to the second story of the apartment building, firefighters said.
A man was injured after suffering burns in the fire. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
It was not immediately known if he was a resident of the apartment.
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.
