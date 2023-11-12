Watch CBS News
Man injured during fire at apartment building in Sherman Oaks

A man was hospitalized after being burned during a fire at an apartment building in Sherman Oaks late Sunday. 

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene, located in the 14000 block of Magnolia Boulevard, at around 7:45 p.m. after learning of the blaze. 

The fire was contained to the second story of the apartment building, firefighters said. 

A man was injured after suffering burns in the fire. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

It was not immediately known if he was a resident of the apartment. 

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

November 12, 2023

