Man injured after shot by Huntington Beach officer outside gas station

An investigation is underway Wednesday morning after police officer shot a man outside an Arco gas station in Huntington Beach.

Officers were sent to Goldenwest Street and Heil Avenue about 11 p.m. Tuesday on "a call for service," according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers made contact with an adult male and an officer involved shooting occurred," police said in a statement. "The individual was taken to a local area hospital where he is currently being treated. No officers or bystanders were injured."

Information was not immediately available on the man's condition or identity.

"The investigation into this incident is still ongoing and no further details will be released at this time," police said. "As is protocol with a HBPD officer involved shooting, the Orange County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to all Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.