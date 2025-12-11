Woman in Los Angeles found man inside Waymo trunk before ride

Police are looking into how a man ended up inside the trunk of a driverless Waymo in the Westlake District, surprising a mom and daughter.

The incident was captured in a TikTok video and shows the driverless Waymo pull up to the curb when the door opens and a man is already inside, tucked behind the back seat in the trunk area. The woman quickly pulls her daughter away, keeps recording and later says she canceled the ride and called 911.

Los Angeles Police Department officers are then seen detaining the man on the sidewalk. Waymo says it is committed to keeping riders safe and earning the community's trust, calling this experience "unacceptable" and saying it is making changes to prevent anything like it from happening again.

The company told CBS LA its rider support team checked in with the rider during and after the incident, that it aims to provide a safe and inclusive experience for all, and that it already has ways to address situations like this, but is actively improving them

It is still not clear how the man got into the vehicle, or whether he stayed inside after a previous trip. The LAPD has not said if the man has been arrested.

Detectives are reviewing video and working with Waymo as the company expands its driverless service throughout LA. The company is reminding riders to double-check any car before getting in and to call 911 immediately if something doesn't look right.