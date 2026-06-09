Man in Glendale fatally shot by police

A man was fatally shot by police in Glendale on Monday night.

The Glendale Police Department said the incident occurred around 9 p.m. when officers received a call about a disturbance in the 3700 block of Honolulu Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, they encountered a man, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. It is also unclear if the man was armed at the time he was shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.