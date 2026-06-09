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Man in Glendale fatally shot by police

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A man was fatally shot by police in Glendale on Monday night. 

The Glendale Police Department said the incident occurred around 9 p.m. when officers received a call about a disturbance in the 3700 block of Honolulu Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, they encountered a man, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. It is also unclear if the man was armed at the time he was shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident. 

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