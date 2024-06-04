Man hospitalized after shooting in Woodland Hills

Shooting in Woodland Hills leaves one hospitalized

Shooting in Woodland Hills leaves one hospitalized

One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Woodland Hills on Tuesday.

It happened at around 12:45 p.m. near Fallbrook Street and Oxnard Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

Though circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, investigators are busy searching for two suspects who were seen fleeing from the area eastbound in a Toyota Highlander.

The victim, who remains unidentified, is in unknown condition after being rushed to a nearby hospital by paramedics.

No further information was provided.