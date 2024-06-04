Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized after shooting in Woodland Hills

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Shooting in Woodland Hills leaves one hospitalized
Shooting in Woodland Hills leaves one hospitalized 01:08

One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Woodland Hills on Tuesday. 

It happened at around 12:45 p.m. near Fallbrook Street and Oxnard Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators. 

Though circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, investigators are busy searching for two suspects who were seen fleeing from the area eastbound in a Toyota Highlander. 

The victim, who remains unidentified, is in unknown condition after being rushed to a nearby hospital by paramedics. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 9:03 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.