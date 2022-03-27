Man hospitalized after being shot outside Montclair 7-Eleven

A man Sunday was hospitalized after being shot just outside a convenience store in Monclair.

The victim was struck right outside a 7-Eleven convenience store on Holt Avenue and Ramona Boulevard. After being shot, he ran inside for help.

Authorities were called and the man was transported to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition. A suspect description was not available.

The convenience store was the same site where a clerk was pistol-whipped just two days earlier. In that first incident, the store manager was behind the checkout counter witnessing the robbery and trying to figure out whether or not to intervene.

"I felt bad," he said. "We were just going to let it go but when he got hit, it was over with after that. All I heard on the phone was, 'I'm going to go home and kiss my kids.' "

It remains unclear whether the same suspect committed the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Both incidents remain under investigation.