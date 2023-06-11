Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized after being shot in West Adams area

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man was wounded during a shooting in the West Adams area of Los Angeles on Saturday. 

The shooting happened at around 3:05 p.m. on Jefferson Boulevard near Buckingham Road, where officers arrived to find in his 30s suffering from a "possible gunshot wound to the head," according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison. 

The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, but was said to be conscious and breathing at the time of transport. 

A possible suspect was seen fleeing in a vehicle eastbound on Jefferson Ave near Wellington Road. 

Officers did not disclose a motive in the shooting. 

First published on June 10, 2023 / 8:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

