Man hospitalized after being shot in West Adams area

A man was wounded during a shooting in the West Adams area of Los Angeles on Saturday.

The shooting happened at around 3:05 p.m. on Jefferson Boulevard near Buckingham Road, where officers arrived to find in his 30s suffering from a "possible gunshot wound to the head," according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, but was said to be conscious and breathing at the time of transport.

A possible suspect was seen fleeing in a vehicle eastbound on Jefferson Ave near Wellington Road.

Officers did not disclose a motive in the shooting.