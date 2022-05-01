Man hospitalized after assembly line accident in Huntington Park
A man at a Huntington Park manufacturing plant was hospitalized after his hand was caught in a piece of assembly-line machinery.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the accident happened at about 3:22 p.m. off the 5700 block of Bickett Street.
After 30 minutes rescue teams were able to free the man's hand and take him to the hospital
