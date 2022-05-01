Watch CBS News

Man hospitalized after assembly line accident in Huntington Park

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A man at a Huntington Park manufacturing plant was hospitalized after his hand was caught in a piece of assembly-line machinery. 

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the accident happened at about 3:22 p.m. off the 5700 block of Bickett Street. 

After 30 minutes rescue teams were able to free the man's hand and take him to the hospital

