LA jury finds man charged with murder of Trader Joe's employee guilty of second-degree murder

The retrial of the man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 27-year-old Trader Joe's assistant manager, who was fatally shot by police in front of the Silver Lake store in 2018, has concluded with a jury finding him guilty of the crime.

Earlier in June, a jury acquitted Gene Evin Atkins, 36, of first-degree murder and deadlocked 10-2 on the second-degree murder charge. He was convicted of 40 other charges, including attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer, attempted carjacking, and mayhem.

Corado's father requested that Atkins be retried for second-degree murder, even though he was already likely to be sentenced to life in prison.

On July 21, 2018, Atkins set off a chain of events that led to the death of Melyda "Mely" Maricela Corado. Though he was not the person who fatally shot Corado, he was charged with her killing under the theory that Corado's death was the result of his actions.

Prosecutors say Atkins first shot his 76-year-old grandmother and 17-year-old girlfriend in South Los Angeles before taking his grandmother's vehicle and leading police on a wild chase, ending at the Trader Joe's store as he dashed inside, firing at police.

Police returned fire and struck and killed Corado. Atkins ultimately surrendered to police after a four-hour standoff inside the store where he held employees and customers hostage.

Atkins was charged with murder for Corado's shooting death under the "implied malice" theory that her death was the natural and probable consequence of his actions.

Atkins was not been in the downtown Los Angeles courtroom for any of his retrial.