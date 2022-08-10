Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found stabbed to death in Studio City

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 10 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 10 AM Edition) 01:46

Authorities were investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Studio City early Wednesday morning. 

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing itself were not immediately known, though Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Lauren Canyon Boulevard after reports of a body found in the area at around 4 a.m. 

The victim, a White man in his late 20s to early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to police, the victim suffered multiple stab wounds. 

There was no additional information available. 

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 7:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.