Man found stabbed to death in Studio City

Authorities were investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Studio City early Wednesday morning.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing itself were not immediately known, though Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Lauren Canyon Boulevard after reports of a body found in the area at around 4 a.m.

The victim, a White man in his late 20s to early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the victim suffered multiple stab wounds.

There was no additional information available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247