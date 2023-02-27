Watch CBS News
Man found shot to death near bike trail in Santa Fe Springs

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Santa Fe Springs that occurred on Saturday. 

According to Whittier Police Department, the shooting happened at around 11:40 a.m. near the North Fork Coyote Creek bike trail located in the 13600 block of Rosecrans Avenue. 

Upon arrival, paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

There was no information immediately available on the victim's identity. 

Police noted that the shooting occurred near a homeless encampment in the area. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at (562) 567-9299.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

February 26, 2023

