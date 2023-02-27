Man found shot to death near bike trail in Santa Fe Springs

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Santa Fe Springs that occurred on Saturday.

According to Whittier Police Department, the shooting happened at around 11:40 a.m. near the North Fork Coyote Creek bike trail located in the 13600 block of Rosecrans Avenue.

Upon arrival, paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There was no information immediately available on the victim's identity.

Police noted that the shooting occurred near a homeless encampment in the area.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at (562) 567-9299.