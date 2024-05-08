Man found shot outside hotel near Redondo Beach Pier

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside a hotel near the Redondo Beach Pier, police said Wednesday.

Officers received a call at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday about shots fired at a hotel along South Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach Police Lt. Michael Martinez said. They found the victim with gunshot wounds to his upper torso, Martinez said.

Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital and he was treated for injuries believed to be not life-threatening, Martinez said.

Aerial footage of the scene shows a police patrol vehicle parked in the driveway of the Redondo Pier Inn, which is about a half a mile away from the Redondo Beach Pier. An area outside the hotel was surrounded by police tape as several officers remained at the scene just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

No other details have been given by police as the investigation continues.