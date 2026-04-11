Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead in wheelchair on the side of San Bernardino County road

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said a man's body was found along a remote road near Twentynine Palms on Friday morning. 

Detectives said a passerby found the 60-year-old man partially sitting in a wheelchair that was overturned. When investigators arrived, they found signs of trauma on the man's body and determined that he had been murdered somewhere else and left on the side of the road. 

Deputies identified Jimmy Rodriguez, 38, as their suspect. They said Rodriguez and the victim had a physical altercation in the city of Highland that ultimately killed the 60-year-old. 

Detectives believe Rodriguez took the man's body, drove nearly 100 miles away to Highland and dumped the man's body in the road.

He was arrested and booked for murder. Rodriguez is being held without bail.

Detectives urged anyone with information on the case to contact the department's Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip hotline at (844) 909-3006 or text REPORT to the same number.

Tips can also be reported to the department's We-Tip website https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue