Man found dead in wheelchair on the side of San Bernardino County road

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said a man's body was found along a remote road near Twentynine Palms on Friday morning.

Detectives said a passerby found the 60-year-old man partially sitting in a wheelchair that was overturned. When investigators arrived, they found signs of trauma on the man's body and determined that he had been murdered somewhere else and left on the side of the road.

Deputies identified Jimmy Rodriguez, 38, as their suspect. They said Rodriguez and the victim had a physical altercation in the city of Highland that ultimately killed the 60-year-old.

Detectives believe Rodriguez took the man's body, drove nearly 100 miles away to Highland and dumped the man's body in the road.

He was arrested and booked for murder. Rodriguez is being held without bail.

Detectives urged anyone with information on the case to contact the department's Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip hotline at (844) 909-3006 or text REPORT to the same number.

Tips can also be reported to the department's We-Tip website https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites