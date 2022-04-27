Man found dead in South LA crash; shooting investigation underway

Authorities are investigating whether a man in his 30s who was found dead in a head-on crash in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning was the victim of a shooting.

At around 2:20 a.m., Los Angeles police were called to a head-on collision at the intersection of East Gage Avenue and Avalon Boulevard.

They arrived to find the driver of one of the cars dead at the scene. Police said he may have been shot prior to crashing. His name was not immediately released.

The two occupants of the second vehicle were unhurt.

Police at the scene told CBSLA that a shooting may have occurred a few blocks from the crash scene.