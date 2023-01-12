Man found dead in Hollywood apartment building fire

A structure fire was reported at 8:49 a.m. Thursday at 5555 W. Harold Way in Hollywood, about a block west of Western Ave. KABC

Firefighters found a man dead inside an apartment after a fire in the unit was extinguished Thursday morning.

A structure fire was reported at 8:49 a.m. Thursday at 5555 W. Harold Way in Hollywood, about a block west of Western Ave.

Fire was reported in one unit on the second floor of the apartment building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Dept.

Firefighters found a dead man inside the apartment. The circumstances of the man's death were not immediately determined.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The four-story building contains 70 units. The fire took about 24 minutes to put out, according to the LAFD.