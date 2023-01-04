Man found dead at Torrance bus stop

A man was found dead at a bus stop in Torrance Wednesday morning.

There were no immediate signs of foul play, according to the Torrance Police Dept.

Officers were sent to Hawthorne Boulevard and 182nd Street early Wednesday morning, police said. The incident was reported at approximately 8 a.m.

No further details about the man were immediately available.

Several bus agency lines make stops at the location.

There were no apparent signs of foul play in the death, and a coroner's investigation was pending, police said.