Man fatally wounded in drive-by shooting while with his mother in Compton

A man has died after being shot in a drive-by shooting while leaving his home in Compton with his mother.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of S. Chester Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the victim was stepping out of his house with his mother when someone in a white car opened fire and then fled the scene.

He was transported to the hospital by a family member, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to reach out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.