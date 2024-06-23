Man fatally shot while seated in car in Ventura; suspect at large

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Ventura.

The shooting was reported at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Simpson Street. When police arrived, they located the victim who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he died. His identity has not yet been released.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was seated in the passenger seat of a car when he was approached by the suspect who fled on foot. A motive remained under investigation.

Police said in a news release that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and "there is no immediate threat to the public."

Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call (805) 650-8010.