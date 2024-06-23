Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot while seated in car in Ventura; suspect at large

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Alex Biston's Morning Update (June 23)
Alex Biston's Morning Update (June 23) 02:59

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Ventura. 

The shooting was reported at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Simpson Street. When police arrived, they located the victim who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he died. His identity has not yet been released. 

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was seated in the passenger seat of a car when he was approached by the suspect who fled on foot. A motive remained under investigation. 

Police said in a news release that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and "there is no immediate threat to the public." 

Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call (805) 650-8010. 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 7:11 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.