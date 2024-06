A man was fatally shot in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County on Saturday night.

The shooting was reported just after 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 Block W. 104th Street in the Westmont community.

When first responders arrived on scene, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.