Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot in unincorporated Florence area

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 30 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 30 PM Edition) 02:29

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the unincorporated Florence area on Wednesday. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately known. 

Investigators did not provide information on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. 

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 7:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.