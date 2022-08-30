Man fatally shot in City of Industry; investigation underway

An investigation was underway Tuesday after a man was fatally shot in City of Industry.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:10 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Sentous Avenue.

Upon arriving, deputies found the man with apparent gunshot wounds lying alongside the railroad tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity was not immediately available but he was said to be in his twenties.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIP