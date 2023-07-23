Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot during robbery on Angeles Crest Highway in Pasadena

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and robbery that occurred on the Angeles Crest Highway in Pasadena early Saturday morning. 

California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to the area, near mile marker 28.36, after around 3:20 a.m. after learning of a single-vehicle collision, according to a statement from Pasadena Police Department. 

"Upon arrival, they located a sedan with collision damage, which had been occupied by two adults," the statement said. "The driver, an adult male, was unresponsive. While attempting life-saving measures, officers realized the male had sustained multiple gunshot wounds."

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Los Angeles resident Jessie Munoz, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The passenger of the vehicle, a female, was not injured in the incident, police said. 

Due to the area where the crime occurred, Pasadena Police Department homicide investigators assumed the investigation. 

"The motive appears to be homicide," according to PPD. They did not provide further information on what led them to that belief. 

Anyone with additional information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (626) 744-4241. 

